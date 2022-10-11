Valencia tennis keeps on rolling; drops West Ranch 14-4 

Vikings girls’ tennis is on a tear this season. Hot off a big 14-4 win over West Ranch, the team remains undefeated in league action and on pace for another league title.

Valencia singles No. 1 Sydney Thay also remains unbeaten in league play. The senior won all of her matches in Thursday’s match with the Wildcats. Thay won her matches with scores of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0.

Sydney Thay, a Valencia Vikings singles one player, returns a hit with a forehand during her Foothill league singles match between Valencia and West Ranch High Schools at the West Ranch tennis courts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The team’s No. 1 singles Skylar Brathwaite has lost just one set in league this year. Brathwaite, a junior, also swept her matches Thursday, winning 6-2, 6-1 and 6-0.

Valencia’s doubles nearly took home every game as both No. 1 and No. 2 squads swept their matches.

Viking’s No. 3 doubles team of Pavani Katakam and Nitya Kotha nearly took home three wins on the day but lost a marathon set to the Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team. Katakam and Kotha finished their day with scores of 6-3, 5-7 and 6-3.

Valencia Vikings doubles player Melissa Arakelyan attempt to return a hit with the sun in her eyes during her Foothill league doubles match between Valencia and West Ranch High Schools at the West Ranch tennis courts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Valencia’s No. 1 doubles team, Melissa Arakelyan and Alexis Kuncar, swept their matches with final scores of 6-1, 6-2 and 6-0. The No. 2 doubles pair of Tiffany Recalde and Cami Schoenwetter also took home three wins with scores of 6-0, 6-1 and 6-3.

Valencia Vikings doubles player Tiffany Recalde serves the ball during a league doubles match between Valencia and West Ranch High Schools at the West Ranch tennis courts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“All the doubles teams played well in this match,” said Valencia head coach Darrell Peries. “I think we’ve found the right chemistry with the partnerships. It was nice to see them communicating and strategizing with each other in between points. A couple of them were down in their sets in the third round but were able to come back and win.”

Peries has a loaded squad with a ton of non-seniors. The team will have just a few more Foothill League matchups before heading to league preliminaries in a few weeks.

West Ranch Wildcats doubles player Carmella DeMarco returns the ball with a backhand during a league doubles match between Valencia and West Ranch High Schools at the West Ranch tennis courts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

In the meantime, Peries will hope to keep pushing his team further, aiming for a nice run in CIF.

“I’d like to see the players improving on a daily basis and competing hard in every match we play.”

The Vikings will be back on the court Tuesday when the team hosts Canyon at 3 p.m.

Valencia Vikings doubles player Tiffany Recalde returns the ball with a forehand during a league doubles match between Valencia and West Ranch High Schools at the West Ranch tennis courts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Jackie Resler, the Head Coach of the West Ranch Wildcats girls tennis team, offers advice to her singles one player Abigail Pac during her Foothill league singles match between Valencia and West Ranch High Schools at the West Ranch tennis courts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal