8 local winter teams on Southern Section preseason watch list

The CIF-Southern Section released its preseason watch lists for the 2022-23 winter season on Monday, with eight local teams placed on those lists.

Girls’ basketball sees the most selections with three teams. Both Hart and Canyon were selected in Division 2AA, while Trinity was selected in Division 3A.

West Ranch boys’ basketball is one of the highlighted teams in Division 1, while Hart grabbed a spot in Division 3A.

Hart also saw its girls’ soccer team get recognized in Division 1/2. The Southern Section will split the teams that were placed in the top two divisions based on in-season results. Only the top 16 teams will receive a spot in Division 1, with the rest being placed in Division 2.

In boys’ soccer, both Hart and Saugus garnered spots in Division 3.

The winter sports season begins Nov. 14. The Southern Section playoffs are set to begin on Feb. 7, with finals to be played on Feb. 24 and 25.