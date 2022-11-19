Canyon hoops off to hot start

Cowboys boys’ basketball (3-0) has started its season with three straight wins for the second consecutive season.

Canyon High School posted a 77-44 victory over Santa Paula in the Cowboys’ home opener on Tuesday.

Senior Lincoln Phillips led the team with 33 points, five assists and five blocks. Sophomore Evan Watts reeled in 15 boards and registered two blocks. Eric Kubel racked up 16 points while Tyler Best finished his night with six points, seven rebounds, seven steals and four assists.

The Cowboys then won their third straight on Thursday with a home 49-35 victory over Highland.

Phillips again was everywhere with 14 points, six boards and five assists. Best would notch the double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and also had four assists. Kubel led the team in scoring with 15 while Watts again finished six points and 15 rebounds.

“I don’t really focus on the result,” said Canyon head coach Ali Monfared. “I’m just trying to find ways for us to improve. We have a lot of games and few practices.”

The Cowboys are looking to return to the playoffs again after last year’s season saw the program bring home its first playoff win in six years. Canyon isn’t looking for another six-year rut and is off to a great start this year with some tough team basketball.

Canyon will return to the court Saturday for an away non-league matchup with Quartz Hill. The team will have the Royals and the San Gabriel Tournament next week before jumping into Foothill League play. The Cowboys will head to West Ranch on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to open up league play.