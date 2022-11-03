The Immediate Family to perform at The Canyon

News release

The Immediate Family — the modern iteration of a legendary studio ensemble known as “The Section” — is a rock and roll band composed of four of the most recorded, respected and sought-after players in modern music: Danny Kortchmar (guitar and vocals), Waddy Wachtel (guitar and vocals), Leland Sklar (bass), Russ Kunkel (drums) and the addition of prominent touring, session guitarist and songwriter Steve Postell (guitar and vocals).

You can see The Immediate Family live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Nov. 12.

Frequent collaborators both in the studio and on stage, their work can be heard on albums from Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Warren Zevon, Graham Nash, Neil Young, David Crosby and many more.

Kortchmar, Sklar and Kunkel have worked together since the early 1970s and made up three-quarters of The Section, best known for both their studio and live work in support of some of the top-selling singer/songwriters and solo singers in the history of music, as well as their own acclaimed instrumental albums. By the mid-1970s, they were later joined by Wachtel.

Opening set by Guilty Pleasures. Doors at 6 p.m., headliner at 8 p.m. Tickets ($34-$54 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.