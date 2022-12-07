Five local girls earn All-CIF honors 

Five local athletes were awarded All-CIF honors for girls’ volleyball on Monday.

Saugus setter Milani Lee was named Player of the Year in Division 4, earning her second straight All-CIF honors before heading to Long Beach State.

Lee was the focal point of the fast and balanced Centurion offense with hitters all over the floor. There were seldom any mishaps while Lee was on the floor as she and the Saugus hitters were nearly always in sync.

Lee’s resume now includes Foothill League champ, CIF champion and AAU National champion.

Lee is joined by Centurion opposite hitter Taylor Treahy and libero Gabriella Cascione on the All-CIF Division 4 team.

Treahy finished her junior season with 420 kills, 86 blocks and 165 digs. The all-around star will return to Saugus next year alongside the sophomore Cascione. To say she was the defensive anchor would be an understatement.

Cascione also capped off her varsity offseason with an AAU National championship over the summer along with sophomore teammates Leila Ballard and Morgan Guardado. The libero then helped Saugus reach a Foothill League title and CIF championship with team-highs 416 digs and 78 aces.

Santa Clarita Christian’s Kaysa Brown and Hannah Shaffer were honored in Division 6.

Brown also already has a CIF Player of the Year title on her resume and now graduates with two All-CIF awards. The senior’s all-around play led SCCS to back-to-back Heritage League titles as well as a CIF and state championship in last season’s perfect 37-0 finish. Brown is yet to commit to play collegiately.

Shaffer provided a big swing at the Cardinals’ outside spot, giving the team a knockout one-two punch alongside Brown.