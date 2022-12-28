Four local teams move onto second round in the Classic at Damien 

Round one of the Damien Classic boys’ basketball tournament is in the books and all four Santa Clarita Valley participants have advanced in their respective divisions.

The tournament draws 112 programs from around the country to compete for a shot at the Damien title.

Here’s everything you need to know from Round 1:



West Ranch takes down Dublin, 63-53

The Wildcats (13-0) are looking to keep adding hardware this season and are off to a great start in Damien’s Platinum Division after a 63-53 win over Dublin on Tuesday.

Forward Andrew Meadow led the Cats yet again with 19 points in West Ranch’s 19th straight regular season win.

The squad has huge aspirations this year, with its current objective being taking home the big crown from Damien.

West Ranch will now advance to the second round and play Rancho Christian on Wednesday at 5:30 at the Damien Athletic Center in La Verne.

Valencia beats St. Pius, 63-57

Valencia had several Vikings put on a show in their first round Diamond Division matchup with St. Pius-St. Matthias.

Senior Mikah Balled led the team with 26 points while adding five rebounds and three steals. Junior Bryce Bedgood posted 20 points with seven rebounds and seven blocks. Captain Kai Davis also shined with 10 points, six boards and six assists.

The Vikings have played tough competition all season and have prepared well for their journey in the Diamond bracket.

Valencia will now play Cyprus of Utah on Wednesday at Ramona Middle School in La Verne at 5:30 p.m.

Saugus stuns Crean Lutheran, 66-63

Saugus (9-5) point guard Max Tengan showed no interest in heading to overtime with Crean Lutheran (7-5) in their opening round Silver Division matchup, as he drilled a half-court buzzer beater to stun the Saints.

Saints’ freshman Kaiden Bailey hit a huge three-pointer to tie the game at 63-63 with five seconds left in the game. However, Tengan would break free from a double-team and drill the shot from halfcourt.

Tengan won the game for Saugus behind 14 points, five assists, five rebounds and a steal. Centurion junior Peter Burton would lead the way for a team-high 18 points and 11 boards. Lenox Lavallee added 14 points and four rebounds while Bryce Mejia registered nine points and six rebounds.

Saugus was knocked out of the first-place bracket on Tuesday after a tough 72-59 loss to Campbell Hall. The Centurions will next play Los Osos at Ramona on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.



Canyon snaps three-game skid, beats Price 60-46



The Cowboys needed a timely win and notched just that in Monday’s Green Division first round game, 60-46 over Price.

Senior Tyler Miller was outstanding for Canyon, registering 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Sharpshooter Eric Kubel added 11 points, sophomore Evan Watts posted eight points and 10 boards while captain Lincoln Phillips racked up nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Cowboys will be visitors to the hosting Bonita Bearcats on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.