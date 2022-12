I understand that the city is planning to drop Waste Management in the coming year and hire a new company to take care of our trash needs.

I don’t know the “Big Picture,” the whys and wherefores of why the change is being made, so it may or may not be a wise move. However, I do know that for years Waste Management has provided consistently good, reliable service.

I hope the new company will do the same.

Richard Myers

Valencia