Thomas Oatway | A Ban on Quackery

On Jan. 1, a new California law (Assembly Bill 2098) will take effect that makes it illegal to spread medical misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines or anti-pandemic public policy. This law is aimed at medical professionals who pander to far-right disinformation on vaccination effectiveness and promote unscientific drugs like hydroxychloroquine and other quackery.

This legislation is aimed at the medical professionals who often provide this information to extract monetary gain from uninformed individuals who watch too much Fox News. I only wish we could amend the law to prosecute others, including the former president of the United States, who have made it possible for the pandemic to kill over a million Americans.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia