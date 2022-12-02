Trinity takes round two with RAA, wins 53-48 

Trinity boys’ basketball (3-2) got revenge in its second non-league matchup with the Redlands Adventist Academy Bulldogs (2-3).

The Bulldogs previously bested the Knights 45-39 in their matchup at RAA, but Trinity was able to even the series with a 53-48 win at home on Wednesday.

Senior Bram Yoo again led the Knights with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Trinity ended the first quarter in a 17-8 hole, the same exact deficit they faced at RAA. The team was also down 43-37 heading into the fourth quarter but they just wouldn’t go away.

The Knights would go on a 14-5 run to finish the game, defensively holding the Bulldogs to just those five points in the final eight minutes of action.

Lucas Spring also had a big night for Trinity, as the junior finished with 17 points and eight boards.

“We switched some things up offensively with how we wanted to attack them,” said Knights head coach Daniel Hebert. “We were able to get the ball in the middle of their defense and got better shots because of it. We also were much better defensively this go-around.”

Cai Margrave came up big for the Trinity defense. The senior guard racked up five steals and seven rebounds.

The Knights moved back up to .500 just a day before heading into Heritage League action. Trinity was set to host the Palmdale Aerospace Academy (1-6) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.