The latest I&I/TIPP poll finds that 56% of Democrats support masking children under 5 for COVID, compared to 24% of Republicans. File that under “still stuck on stupid.” For two years (and counting), COVID continues to separate the rational from the irrational, the brave from the fearful, the wise from the foolish, the free from the forcing, and the kind from the selfish.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita