CSUN, UCLA among teams in hockey playoffs at The Cube

News release

The Cube is hosting the 2023 West Coast Hockey Conference playoffs. The college tournament will begin on Thursday and end on Sunday, with the championship game scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The West Coast Hockey Conference consists of 17 colleges from across California and Arizona. The playoff teams include UCLA, which plays home games at The Cube, and California State University, Northridge, which has several players from the Santa Clarita Valley on its roster.

The playoff game schedule is below:

CSUN vs. Santa Clara University, 5 p.m. Thursday.

UC Santa Barbara vs. California State University, Fullerton, 8 p.m. Thursday.

UCLA vs. TBD, 11 a.m. Friday.

Grand Canyon University vs. TBD, 2 p.m. Friday.

Arizona State University vs. Long Beach State University, 5 p.m. Friday.

Loyola Marymount University vs. Northern Arizona University, 8 p.m. Friday.

Semifinal, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Semifinal, 5 p.m. Saturday.

Championship game – 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Admission will be $10 for an adult day pass, $20 for an adult weekend pass and $5 for child or student ID day passes.

For more information about the playoffs, contact Matt Dugan at [email protected].