Gene Rostalski | Can’t Find Horton’s Evidence

I just finished reading Gary Horton’s column, “McCarthy, Republicans Extort USA” (Feb. 1).

As a household that receives Social Security and Medicare entitlements, comments regarding said benefits going always get my attention.

I searched the internet looking for specific proposals from Republicans to cut our entitlements, but so far was unsuccessful.

Mr. Horton, are you or anybody out there able to provide detailed information regarding this very important subject coming from House Republicans? Especially if it’s coming from Rep. Mike Garcia.

Gene Rostalski

Santa Clarita