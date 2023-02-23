SCV bands to perform at ‘Locals Only’ March 31

News release

Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next “Locals Only!” show, “Swing into Spring,” scheduled 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at The Main, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall.

“Locals Only!” is a music series held every other month at The Main that features bands from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. In March, the series will feature Santa Clarita’s very own 18-piece GO Jazz Big Band, along with the world-traveled duo Gaijin. General admission tickets are $22 each and seating is extremely limited.

The GO Jazz Big Band is an 18-piece group that features a variety of instruments and talent with selections from great bands including Buddy Rich, Count Basie, Stan Kenton and more. “These skilled artists show their mastery with the horns, strings and rhythmic vocals, all complementing one another to create the ultimate performance,” said a statement released by the city of Santa Clarita.

The Gaijin girls come from opposite sides of the globe – one from Australia and the other from the United Kingdom — and create a performance that features breathtaking storytelling through their love for singing and the arts, the statement said. The duo met in Japan and performed as entertainers for Universal Studios before relocating to the Santa Clarita Valley.

To learn more about “Locals Only!” and to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMain.org.