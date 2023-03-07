Andres Sanchez-Sanchez | Covert Racial Segregation

As a first-generation Mexican-American who lived in Canyon Country for eight years and studied political science at College of the Canyons, I am acutely aware of the damaging impact of racially based voting districts on our communities. These districts not only perpetuate covert segregation but also violate the fundamental principles of democracy that our nation was built upon. It is imperative that we stand against this injustice and work toward fair and equitable electoral processes that give every citizen, regardless of race or ethnicity, an equal voice in our political system. This is a necessary step toward creating a truly inclusive and just society.

It’s time to take a stand against these covert acts of racial segregation!

For too long, our voices have been silenced, and our political power has been diluted through creation of racially based voting districts. These districts are designed to limit the voting power of Latino communities, often by drawing district lines that dilute the voting strength of Latino residents by narrowing our selections to mediocre self-serving individuals with their own interests in mind, making it difficult for us to elect representatives who truly represent our needs and priorities as members of the greater community.

The practice of racially based voting districts is not only undemocratic but also perpetuates systemic racism and inequality. This approach limits our access to political power and confines us to small, segregated areas within cities and towns, depriving us of a voice within the larger community. As a result, we are denied a say in decisions that have a profound impact on our daily lives, such as access to vital resources like education and health care. It is imperative that we stand together to fight against this injustice and advocate for fair and impartial electoral processes that ensure every citizen has an equal say in our democracy.

The impact of racially based voting districts on our communities is felt acutely. As a first-generation Mexican-American, I have seen firsthand how these districts perpetuate inequality and prevent us from realizing our full potential. They serve as a stark reminder that, despite our undeniable contributions to this country, we continue to be relegated to second-class status. It is particularly egregious when this marginalization is perpetrated by members of our own community who exploit situations for their own self-serving purposes. We must speak out against this behavior and work to create a society that upholds the values of fairness and justice for all.

In contrast to district-based voting, at-large voting provides an opportunity for a more diverse pool of candidates to contest elections and ensures that every voter has an equal voice in selecting their representatives. This results in candidates from all communities, including the Latino community, having a greater probability of being elected and having their perspectives represented in the political arena. By supporting at-large voting, we can work toward a more inclusive, representative democracy where every voice counts.

At-large voting is a powerful way to eliminate racially based voting districts that have been used as a tool of political manipulation and segregation to destroy great communities. This creates a fair, transparent and equitable political process that allows all candidates, including those from the Latino community, to compete for office and all voters to participate in the selection of their representatives, which is fundamental in any representative democracy.

In conclusion, as a first-generation Mexican-American, I firmly believe at-large voting is the most equitable approach to ensure that all communities, including Latino communities, are well-represented in our democracy. It is essential to remain vigilant against the use of racially based voting districts or gerrymandering by political parties or special-interest groups to manipulate election outcomes. By advocating for fair and transparent electoral processes, we can guarantee that every citizen’s voice is heard and that all Americans can fairly participate in decisions that impact their lives. This is a crucial step toward creating a society that values diversity, equality and justice for all.

Andres Sanchez-Sanchez

Canyon Country