Brian Richards | Team Sports and the Origin of COVID

Besides “15 days to bend the curve,” one of the first lies told to us was the origin of COVID. We were told it was a naturally occurring virus that originated in a wet market in Wuhan, China. Apparently someone ate a bat and the virus was able to leap to the human species.

Many questioned this narrative and boy did they pay the price.

Anyone who had the fortitude to question that narrative was quickly branded. It was racist to suggest it came from a lab. On social media they were censored and branded as traffickers of misinformation or disinformation. To many thinking Americans, it was not only likely but also logical that the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. As Jon Stewart said later, he too was also branded as a heretic — it’s right there in the name of the building.

Like many of the COVID lies, the truth is starting to appear, drip by drip. The Department of Energy recently said that it was with low confidence that they believe it came from the lab. This is government-speak for covering your butt.

Chris Wray, the director of the FBI, was even more blunt, saying, “The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.”

He’s known this for “quite some time,” but we’re only finding out about it today.

On social media we are now allowed to opine openly that obviously the source of the pandemic came from the Wuhan lab without being censored.

My curiosity doesn’t start with where the virus came from, but how it became a team sport in the United States. One side of the political spectrum believed it was a lab leak. One side said it wasn’t.

Why was the side that said it wasn’t a lab leak so invested in it not being true?

My opinion is that it’s because of President Donald Trump. You see, when President Trump said it was likely a lab leak, the left-leaning universe geared up the propaganda machine to assert the opposite. The recent CNN leak from former boss Jeff Zucker confirms they wanted to kill the story because it scored Trump points. An unbelievable confession from a “news” outlet.

They called him, me and anyone who thought it was a lab leak, racists! We can’t even call COVID the China or Wuhan virus because of racism despite the many, many, viruses that were named after their place of origin.

Is the term “West Nile” racist? How about Marburg or Zika or Ebola? Only China was granted the courtesy of not having the virus named from where it came from.

In the U.S. we had Rocky Mountain Fever and Lyme, but not so with the China virus.

There is also the question of Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. tax dollars being used to partially fund the Wuhan lab. Fauci has testified several times that the virus was not produced by gaining the function of another virus. We know this is a lie as the Great Man has changed the definition of “gain of function.”

Maybe another aspect of the left denying the origin of the virus is covering for Fauci and the federal health care bureaucracy in this country?

Here are a number of quotes made by the “great” Dr. Fauci that directly contradict the lab leak theory: nypost.com/2023/02/28/fauci-has-an-open-mind-on-covid-lab-leak/.

Of course now he says he’s “open” to the idea that it came from the lab. Is it any wonder so many Americans distrust our health officials when they don’t “follow the science”? Oh, I forgot. Fauci says he IS the science!

All the COVID questions should never have been politicized. It literally makes no sense to deny where the virus came from. Whose politics is advanced by this denial other than the Chinese Communist Party’s?

We can endlessly argue about all the COVID lies and how poorly we responded to the virus, but at the very least Americans should come together and point the finger of blame where it belongs, even if some that blame comes to our shores.

Millions died of COVID and the world was changed for the worse because of it. Those facts are undeniable and pretending it came from a bat or a pangolin won’t help make sure it doesn’t happen again.

On this issue at least, we should speak as one!

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch