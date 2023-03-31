Chamber announces 14th annual State of the County

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 14th annual State of the County is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The SCV Chamber and L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office have been working to create a dynamic event as the SCV Chamber continues to celebrate its Centennial anniversary, the chamber said in a news release.

“Every year, I am excited to partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce to deliver my annual State of the County address,” Barger, who represents the SCV, said in the chamber release. “It’s a milestone year for the chamber since they are celebrating their 100th year serving our business community in the Santa Clarita Valley, so this year is extra special. Our annual State of the County is also an important opportunity to collectively pause and reflect. A good public policy practice is to take time to examine what we have learned and use that information to inform future strategies. I look forward to having an opportunity to share accomplishments, lessons learned, and my vision for next steps at this convening.”

Barger will address the valley’s elected officials, prominent business leaders and community influencers as she discusses topics pertinent to the business community and the SCV. From economic development to housing, mental health resources and job creation, Barger will engage in a conversation about her vision for the future of the SCV and L.A. County, the release said.

“Supervisor Barger continues to demonstrate her commitment to the well-being and growth of our businesses throughout all sectors,” Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in the release. “Now that we have overcome many obstacles over the past several years, we are looking forward to a thriving future ahead and the supervisor’s vision. It is always a pleasure to interact with Supervisor Barger and engage with her in a thoughtful conversation. This is definitely an event that our community continues to look forward to.”

“For the past 100 years, the SCV Chamber has been the leading organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, and we can’t be more excited to bring our 14th State of the County to the community during our Centennial year,” Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “Supervisor Barger has been a great supporter of the business community and the SCV Chamber. We look forward to hearing from her at our annual address, which is one of the most highly anticipated events in the third largest city in L.A. County.”

Business interested in sponsoring can reach out to [email protected] There will be a limited number of Gold Sponsorships available, which will include a private VIP reception with Barger. More details and single ticket information can be found on the chamber’s website at www.scvchamber.com and clicking on the Events tab.