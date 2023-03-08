Randi Kay | Support the Sheriff’s Off-Road Team

Residents of Santa Clarita have the opportunity to support our local Sheriff’s Department Off-Road Team. This team is essential to the protection of our city. The Off-Road Team is able to traverse green belt space, trails, brushy areas and other land that is not accessible by car or truck. In addition to searching for fugitives and criminals, the team plays an extremely important role in the prevention of wildfires in our area. They are able to follow up on reports of trespassing on land owned by utilities, monitor these areas for illegal camping and provide appropriate followup to ensure the safety of our entire city.

The team is funded by grants, and very soon we will need all of our families, friends and neighbors to take a few moments to send in comments supporting continued grant funding for this very important group. Questions can be addressed to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez: [email protected] with carbon copy to [email protected] Let’s all get behind this effort and advocate for our Off-Road Team!

Randi Kay

Saugus

Editor’s note: The public may view the application or provide comments on the State Parks website at olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/home.aspx.