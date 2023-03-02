Rick Rezabek | Hey City! Fix That Wall!

There is a safety issue and hazard on a section of retaining wall on Soledad Canyon Road, near Flowerpark, in Canyon Country.

This wall was built by the city when Soledad Canyon Road was widened to four lanes in about 1995. The small section of earth behind it, and the elevated backyards behind it, are pushing the masonry out, with one section completely collapsed. This condition has stayed this way since 2019, before COVID hit.

I a service request over a year ago, and only got a reply that it is an open issue, pending… something.

The city built this wall. Get the lawyers out of the way and fix it. It is beyond ugly, and a significant hazard.

Rick Rezabek

Canyon Country