Valencia golf nears record in win over Chaminade 

Valencia Vikings boys’ golf finished one stroke short of the program record in a non-league win over Chaminade on Thursday at Sand Canyon Country Club.

The Vikings finished with 364 (+4) on the day, thrashing Chaminade by 39 strokes.

Reigning Foothill League MVP Taylor Cotti led Valencia with 70 strokes (-2). Cotti shook off an early double-bogey on the fourth hole and finished with five birdies, including three straight on the 11th through 13th holes.

Ethan Cho and Luke Rimkunas both finished with an even par at 72 strokes. Rimkunas also finished with five birdies, and closed out the day strong, going two under on the back nine.

Valencia competes regularly at Sand Canyon, giving the team a serious home-course advantage. However, the Vikings battled some tough weather and rough conditions on the front nine.

Head coach Robert Waters was thrilled with his team’s finish after not playing up to their own standards at the first league meet.

“Golf is a funny game,” Waters said via email. “We were a bit ticked off at the way we performed on Tuesday in league play. I think it may have refocused the boys because they definitely put it together at Sand Canyon.”

Junior Jacob Vallestros finished with a career-low 73 (+1) as the No. 4 Viking, while Jack Wilson finished with 77 strokes.

The 364-stroke mark equals the second-lowest score in Valencia history, and was a mark that hadn’t been touched in over 20 years.

“I’m most proud of our ability to bounce back and be resilient after last Tuesday’s performance,” Waters said. “Today was a big confidence builder going into the Champions’ Invitational as well as Foothill League play moving forward. It is also something special these boys will remember forever.”

The team will look to carry this big swing of momentum into the Champions’ Invitational over the weekend and back into Foothill League action when play resumes on Tuesday, April 11, at the Oaks Club at Valencia.

The Vikings will also return to Sand Canyon for three more league matches later this season.