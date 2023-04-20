Ron Leibsker | Readers, Wake Up!

First I want to thank Mr. John Weaver of Valencia for his remarkable letter in the Signal on March 30.

It was titled “Don’t Forget Truth Serum for Joe.” If you have not read it, I highly recommend you find a copy on your computer or iPhone. Also, Brian Richards of Stevenson Ranch, titled “The Party of Tolerance?” dated April 13. Great job, both of you.

If at this time you only watch the news on our popular local channels you are likely being fed untruths. That is not a political statement but IS the truth. It has been proven! If you are reporting what only the extreme left wants the public to hear then the truth is buried. It has been going on for years now. Today’s newscasts are not airing the complete stories to hinder your understanding of the true facts. If the “voting public” allows this to continue we will all be under communist rule soon. And that is not an overstatement!

I am not concerned if you’re left, right or in between. It is my belief we are at a crossroads. This next presidential vote will tip the scales! If you have never voted, it is time. Again, the party you belong to is not at issue. What is at issue is, what kind of country do you want to live in?

Mr. Thomas Oatway’s letters and others continue to carry the mistruths of our present administration and he has that “right” of opinion. But, even he will lose that right if the left continues down this road.

Can anyone in this administration explain the millions of dollars sent to the Bidens by (a company affiliated with) the Chinese Communist Party?

Why Hillary Clinton was let off FREE? Why Hunter Biden is walking around free and the laptop has been buried? The left is also trying to call you domestic terrorists if you question your children’s teachings at your “public” schools … since when? Why are the Democrats dictating and destroying our school curriculum? Why is the border wide open, bringing in fentanyl and sex trafficking along with 5.5 million crossings? Children are dying and being raped. Fentanyl supplied by the CCP to Mexico is killing our youth. Murders are UP across the nation. Why? And this is only a very small part of their governing tactics … and the voters in this country want this for our future? What is going to happen to your children and grandchildren?

Defund the police? Now that was an intelligent move? Violence is up across the country and their answer is to defund the police. Really? Read “Mein Kampf” and you will see where we are headed. “Cause an uproar between the people and the police and you can control the masses as you please.”

Does it sound familiar?

When are we all going to wake up and stop this?

This is no longer one man’s opinion.

Ron Leibsker

Canyon Country