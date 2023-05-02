Dr. Gene Dorio | Taking Food from Seniors

Whether you want to admit this or not, there are people going hungry every day in the United States.

For years in Santa Clarita, the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center has attempted to offset this problem assuring older adults have access to meals either picked up at the center, or delivered to their homes through Meals on Wheels.

The COVID-19 pandemic intensified hunger, but again, the SCV Senior Center came through, in one year delivering over 1 million servings to older adults in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. Incredible!

Unfortunately, Meals on Wheels is in jeopardy as legislation related to the controversial “debt ceiling” might lead to cuts in this program.

More recently, needs have increased 18% in our community for those seniors using this service to obtain appropriate daily nutrition.

Let’s do the right thing and not jeopardize those who have militarily served our country, raised our children, provided taxes, and those who we call Grandma and Grandpa in our society.

Tell legislators they do not need to take food out of their mouths to serve political needs.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus