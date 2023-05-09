Gross hired as new West Ranch girls hoops coach 

News release

West Ranch High School has announced the hiring of Paul Gross as its new varsity girls basketball coach.

The longtime Notre Dame coach and two-time CIF champion will take over a rebuilding program near his home in Santa Clarita.

“We are excited to have coach Gross as part of our coaching staff and we look forward to having his expertise and experience to build up the girls basketball program at our school,” Athletic Director Anne Konrad said in a prepared statement.

Gross will start in June with summer athletic camp to begin preparations for the highly competitive Foothill League.