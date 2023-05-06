Randi Kay | A Canadian Expat’s Memories

Today, Canadian expats are mourning the death of a true musical icon, Gordon Lightfoot. His popularity as a folk singer skyrocketed during the 1960s, and he wrote about all things Canadian – railroads, ships, highways, rain and of course, love.

I had the opportunity to see him in 1967 at a small place called the Riverboat, in Yorkville (Toronto).

That little village was the Haight Ashbury north of the border. It was a wonderful night during which he sang all of our favorite songs. It was wonderful to see that he seemed to be enjoying himself as much as we were!

He was a supremely talented man, and for those of you who have never heard of him or his work, his songs are available on YouTube.

Of course, he will be missed, but his fans will be able to listen to him forever as he successfully made the transition from vinyl to tape to CD and I’m sure to whatever young people are using now to listen to music. (Perhaps I’m showing my age).

His death follows that of another Canadian musical icon, Leonard Cohen, in 2016. If any young people want to hear his great hit, “Hallelujah,” I would encourage them to check out the arrangement by Skeye, also available on YouTube.

For those of us who will listen to some of their songs for old times’ sake, I would suggest getting out the Kleenex. Thanks to both of them for the great memories.

Randi Kay

Saugus