Four local lacrosse stars named all-CIF 

Four of the area’s best girls’ and boys’ lacrosse scorers picked up All-CIF Southern Section honors this week.

West Ranch High School freshman Lauren Lamb and Saugus High School senior Alexa Olsen were both named to the All-CIF selections in their respective divisions.

Lamb was named Foothill League Player of the Year after her first year of varsity. The freshman netted 66 goals this season and led the Wildcats to the CIF Division 2 quarterfinals.

Olsen also now possesses all-league and all-CIF honors after her 60-goal and 20-assist season. The senior led the team to its best season in program history, winning more games this year than in every other combined.

Parker Teel and Tommy Forrand were named All-CIF in boys’ lacrosse for Saugus.

Teel led the Centurions’ offense with 47 goals and 43 assists for an astounding 90 points. Teel, a junior, was also named Foothill League Player of the Year.

Forrand was just as dangerous for Saugus, adding 34 goals and 27 assists. Forrand now finishes his varsity career with back-to-back 30+ goal seasons.

In a previous report, the Foothill League listed Forrand as the Player of the Year, but subsequently reported that the original listing was in error and Teel was the Player of the Year.