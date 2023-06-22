Orchard Bluegrass Band to perform at Rancho Camulos

News release

The Orchard Bluegrass Band will entertain guests of the Rancho Camulos National Historical Landmark with a blend of bluegrass, gospel, country and western music on Sunday, July 9.

“All ages enjoy the fun and energy of the group’s upbeat performances,” said a news release from Rancho Camulos. “Put on your dancing shoes and kick up your heels to old-time musical favorites. Guests can bring a blanket, their favorite cold beverage and food for a picnic in the garden.”

The museum is open every Sunday for docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The music on July 9 begins at 4 p.m. The suggested donation is $10. Group tours and special focus tours can also be scheduled by appointment.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, about 10 miles west of Interstate 5, near Piru. For more information about the museum, visit Ranchocamulos.org.