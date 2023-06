Consider the chutzpah: Those who hobbled a duly elected president with their 2016 Russian hoax claim to be the ones “defending democracy.”

And they claim this because of the Jan. 6 riot, which was sparked by their own unconstitutional and undemocratic actions (thwarting election law, censoring news) in the election of 2020.

Again … pure chutzpah.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita