Wilk recognizes chamber on Senate floor in honor of 100th anniversary

News release

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on the Senate floor Monday in celebration of the chamber’s 100th anniversary.

“In 1923, Newhall was just a dusty western town of 1,000 residents. But even back then, the chamber was already busy transforming the region into what is now the city of Santa Clarita,” Wilk said in a prepared statement. “Today the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce remains a champion for community growth. Their vital work in attracting business to the region ultimately leads to more good-paying jobs at home, keeping families together and our local economy thriving. It is my pleasure to recognize the chamber on 100 years of outstanding service. Congratulations!”

“All of us at the SCV Chamber are honored and humbled to have received this amazing recognition for our centennial,” Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “To be recognized by Sen. Wilk and his Senate colleagues today was a momentous occasion that helps to commemorate our 100 years of service to the SCV business community.”

In 1923, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce was then known as the Newhall Chamber of Commerce. The region quickly grew throughout the 1940s and 1950s, with the chamber absorbing many businesses in nearby Saugus and aerospace companies like Lockheed moving to the valley.

In 1953 the now Newhall-Saugus Chamber of Commerce was vital in establishing a public water utility. This would go on to become the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency more than six decades later as a result of Wilk’s Senate Bill 643 in 2017.

In 1980 the chamber would officially change its name to the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, and in 1987 the city of Santa Clarita would officially be incorporated.