Larry Moore | Screenwriters: AI Can’t Replace You

One of the contentious points of the writers’ strike is the fear that artificial intelligence may someday replace the writers. I’m here to say, “Put your brilliant minds to rest. AI ain’t got nuthin’ on you.”

To prove my point, I have given AI certain background information about iconic movies. I then asked it to create dialogue from a specific scene in each movie. Below is a list of AI responses along with the actual lines from the movies and the screenwriters who wrote those memorable lines.

1. AI: “To be honest, my on-again-off-again girlfriend, I don’t care what you think.” Sidney Howard: “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”

2. AI: “We will always remember each other, but now you must get on that airplane and leave.” Julius and Philip Epstein and Howard Koch: “Here’s looking at you, kid.”

3. AI: “This prisoner doesn’t understand that he must obey all my orders.” Donn Pearce and Frank Pierson: “What we have here is a failure to communicate.”

4. AI: “Mr. Jeffrey Labowski does nothing all day but lay around and smoke marijuana.” Joel and Ethan Coen: “The Dude abides.”

5. AI: “I am going to threaten that man with bodily harm if he doesn’t do what I ask of him.” Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola: “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

6. AI: “I hope a great power will protect you from harm.” George Lucas: “May the Force be with you.”

As you can see, AI is accurate, but it lacks any kind of heart or soul. A good screenwriter has genius, a quality AI will never have.

Larry Moore

Valencia