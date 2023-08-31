Chamber Hispanic Heritage Celebration set for Sept. 20

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at The Centre.

Each year, the SCV Chamber and LBA celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual celebration, which has become the largest gathering of Hispanic and Latinx Business owners and supporters in the SCV, according to a statement from the chamber.

“Celebrating our Hispanic heritage gives us the opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments we’ve made as individuals and as a community at large,” Patsy Ayala, 2023 chair of the Latino Business Alliance, said in the chamber release. “The Hispanic and Latinx communities play crucial economic and cultural roles in our region. We have helped it to grow and continue to help it thrive. Hosting this celebration allows all of us to come together to recognize these achievements and highlight the importance of our Hispanic heritage.”

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. “Taking part in this celebration allows the entire SCV community to celebrate members of the Hispanic and Latino community, the fastest growing population group in the Santa Clarita Valley,” the chamber statement said.

The SCV Chamber will honor a business and an individual for their work in our business community. Honorees will be announced closer to the date.

“We are proud of our vibrant Latino business community and their contributions to our community’s culture,” Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “This celebration is an opportunity to highlight the major contributions Hispanic and Latinx business owners and professionals make to the Santa Clarita Valley.”

To register for the event, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab.