Lois Eisenberg | Peace of Mind on the Economy

A recession is being avoided because the economy is doing well, and the economy is doing exactly what we need to avoid a recession.

“Inflation is cooling,” the “labor market is slowing” and the recession will take a back seat to this very welcomed economy.

Job openings are still high, and the job market is still doing fine and considered healthy.

The data shows a more sustainable growth in the economy. The Consumer Price Index shows a great sign for the “American wallet.”

The decline in inflation is encouraging news for the U.S. labor market.

Hopefully, the feds can continue to slow the rate hikes, which will secure a “soft landing” for the recession.

The S&P 500 is the highest since April 2020 and the Dow is on a steady incline.

This good news about the economy thriving should give the American people a little peace of mind and a boost to their confidence.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita