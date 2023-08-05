Rick Barker | Welcome to …

In re: Joshua Heath, “A Letter from Satan to Santa Clarita,” Democratic Voices, June 27.

Welcome to the likes of the former Soviet Union, now Russia, Nazi Germany, China, South Korea, all Muslim countries, and most all of the countries on the African continent where individualism is not allowed except for the ruling class.

Individualism is opposed by those who want a government to take from others and give to them and the result is a country like most of the world where you have rich people and poor people and no middle class.

No thank you, Mr. Heath!

Rick Barker

Valencia