Rob Kerchner | They’ve Got Some Nerve

Hmmm. Joe Biden got caught taking a $5 million foreign bribe when he was vice president. And he changed U.S. policy for it. So what did Biden’s Justice Department do? Indict Donald Trump. For the non-crime of a former president having his own presidential records.

And the kicker? Behold Biden’s own mishandling of classified docs as senator and vice president — which he never had ability to declassify. And which concerned the very same countries where he was taking bribes. For all that we get … crickets. And a stonewalling FBI. Along with 50 former intel chiefs — and a censoring media and tech industry — pretending the corroborating laptop was “Russia! Russia! Russia!” More like chutzpah, chutzpah, chutzpah!

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita