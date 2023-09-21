Casino rocker Donny Parvo coming to Newhall

Donny Parvo. Courtesy photo.
News release 

Casino rocker Donny Parvo is descending upon historic Old Town Newhall on Saturday with his “The Last Ride of the Load Ranger” tour. This is a one-night-only concert to benefit American Legion Post 507. 

Parvo and his band, along with his dancers, the Parvettes, are scheduled to perform 8 p.m. at the American Legion post, 24527 Spruce St., Newhall.  

For tickets ($30), visit tinyurl.com/2nfz2v5u. If the event has not sold out, tickets may be available at the door. All proceeds to benefit American Legion Post 507. 

