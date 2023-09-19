Rob Kerchner | Being Preciously Naive

“If Joe Biden is guilty of bribery, friendly bureaucrats would prosecute him” is as preciously naive as “friendly media would report it” or “his own party would oppose him.”

In fact, it’s even more naive than believing the “Russia!” nonsense, where all of the above went 180 degrees the opposite way:

“If Donald Trump were truly innocent, hostile bureaucrats wouldn’t investigate him for Russian collusion, hostile media wouldn’t report on it breathlessly, and hostile Republicans wouldn’t pile on.”

Rob Kerchner

Valencia