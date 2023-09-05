SCV girls’ volleyball roundup: Saugus still unbeaten 

Week 2 of girls volleyball league play has wrapped with several teams off to hot starts.

Here are some highlights from the past week of Foothill League play:



Saugus remains unscathed … again

The Centurions have exploded early in the season yet again. Saugus (16-0) remains undefeated with 16 straight wins, nearing the 2022 team’s mark of 19 straight victories to start the season.

Saugus looks nothing like a team trying to replace multiple all-league and all-CIF players as all Centurions have shown they belong.

Junior outside hitter Leila Ballard has led the offense so far as she nears 200 kills already on the year. Setter Morgan Guardado has made a great transition into the position from outside and is running the offense well. Junior libero Gabriela Cascione enters her third year of varsity with Saugus and has so far led the team in aces and digs.

The Cents got off to a strong start in Foothill League with sweeps over Canyon and Valencia.

Saugus will be back in action in a competitive week starting on Tuesday at West Ranch then on Thursday back home against Hart.

West Ranch wins six straight

The Wildcats started their win streak a couple of weeks ago after winning the Lakewood Tournament, including victories over Quartz Hill and Marlborough.

West Ranch (8-1) has since defeated Village Christian in five sets, and swept Castaic and Canyon in league play.

UCLA commit Kennedy Osunsanmi led the Cats in the win over Village with 22 kills and four blocks. Sophomore setter Dani Clewis added 46 assists and five blocks.

The Cats are already just two wins shy of their total wins from last season and have the chance to pass that mark in early September.

West Ranch returns home for league play on Tuesday against Saugus and on Friday against Valencia.

Hart heating up

The Indians haven’t played half as many matches as Saugus but still look like contenders for the Foothill League crown early in the year.

Outside hitter Madison Maxwell finished with a triple-double in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Stockdale. Maxwell’s unbelievable stat line featured 18 kills, 10 aces and 14 digs. Libero Alexis Holloway added 18 digs for Hart.

The Indians won the game, 25-9, 24-26, 25-9, 25-18.

The team returned to action the next day and promptly swept Granada Hills Charter. Maxwell finished with 13 kills in the quick match while setter Morgan Dumlao tallied 31 assists.

Hart again was in total control and won, 25-7, 25-14, 25-15.

The Indians (3-2) have played just one league match, a straight-set victory over Valencia. Hart will have dates with a pair of undefeated teams this week as the Indians host Golden Valley on Tuesday and head to Saugus on Thursday.



Golden Valley still perfect

The Grizzlies are the only other undefeated team in league and are yet to drop a set this season.

Golden Valley (5-0) graduated some talented players last season but Megan Moreno and Sophie Smith have stepped up and filled some big shoes on the Grizzly roster.

The Grizzlies have so far swept Highland, Eastside, Little Rock, Van Nuys and Castaic to start the year.

Head coach Sean Parchejo will look to keep the magic going next week when the Grizzlies head to Hart on Tuesday and host Canyon on Thursday.

Foothill League Standings

Saugus (16-0, 2-0)

West Ranch (8-1, 2-0)

Golden Valley (5-0, 1-0)

Hart (3-2, 1-0)

Canyon (6-5, 0-2)

Valencia (1-8, 0-2)