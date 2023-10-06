A comedy club in your home

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

You can avoid the traffic and two-drink minimum by bringing the comedy club experience to your home or business: Housecalls of Comedy has launched its services in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Housecalls of Comedy is an interactive comedy experience that can be booked for any event, including birthdays, anniversaries and office parties. You get to decide the location, length of show and number of comedians.

You set the parameters of the comics’ material, too — for example, to request a show that is suitable for a club or for a church. Themed shows that can also be arranged include a ladies’ night out comedy show, a murder mystery dinner show and a hypnosis show.

Housecalls of Comedy was started by comedian Howie Walfish. Walfish has performed at various venues and has many years of experience playing the detective in murder mystery dinner shows. It is his love for interactive experiences and meeting with fellow comedian Dean Larit that inspired the creation of Housecalls of Comedy.

For more information, go to housecallsofcomedy.com or call 805-550-5733.