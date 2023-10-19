Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council hosting adult fine art show Nov. 4-5

News release

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council invites local artists to enter an original artwork in its upcoming adult fine art show.

Judges will award $300, $200 and $100 to first, second and third place, respectively. There will be a ribbon for People’s Choice Award, and local business sponsors will select their favorites to receive a prize.

The art show is open to all local fine artists in the Antelope Valley, Acton, Agua Dulce, Leona Valley and Santa Clarita. The AADAC encourages fine artists to apply in the following media: painters, photographers, sculptors, carvers, potters and basket weavers.

Admission is free, and the event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Picasso’s Playmates, 33330 Santiago Road, Acton.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come out and support their local artists, voting for their personal favorite in the People’s Choice Award,” said a news release from the organization. Voting ends 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

For entry forms, guidelines and framing directions, go to www.actonaguadulceartscouncil.com.