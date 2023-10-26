‘Beachcomber’ to make world premiere at The Main

News release

“Beachcomber,” an original drama from the pens of Phil and Nancy Lantis, and directed by Barry Agin, is set to make its world premiere at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Nov. 10 for a three-weekend run.

“Autumn on the Oregon Coast can be unpredictable, and not just the weather,” said a news release from the writers. “When six people from very different walks of life find themselves trapped in a local bar — that may be haunted — by a raging storm, secrets and lies begin to slowly uncover themselves until finally erupting in a surprising and explosive conclusion.”

The production stars local actors Mike Fleming, Nancy Lantis, Kevin Linell, Kacey Powell-Thorps, Sanya Arnold and Jorge Aguila. The production is produced by Eclipse Theatre LA, which has previously brought to the Santa Clarita Valley productions of “The Real Housewives of Troy,” “The Sandman” and “Gingerbread Lady,” to name a few.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Child and Family Center, supporting their alcohol and drug rehabilitation and domestic violence support programs.

Tickets, details on showtimes and more information available at beachcomber.eventbrite.com.