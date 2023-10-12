City announces ‘Color Therapy’ exhibit

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced a new exhibit, “Color Therapy,” featuring the artwork of Sarah Louise Wilson at The Main theater in Old Town Newhall.

The showcase is on view through Oct. 30, with a reception on Oct. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m.

“This exceptional display of creativity spans over three decades, featuring paintings and drawings that delve deep into the human experience,” said a city news release.

Wilson’s artistic journey began at a young age, driven by an intrinsic need to express overwhelming emotions. She creates with an enthusiasm that has persisted throughout her career from canvas to wood. Painting and drawing, in particular, hold a special place in her heart, offering a solitary space of freedom for unfiltered thoughts to emerge, the release said.

The current series Wilson explores delves into mental health, touching upon the experience of isolation and the challenges she faces daily.

She utilizes a wide array of mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, colored-pencil, pyrography and resin.

The exhibition’s reception on Oct. 19 coincides with Old Town Newhall’s Senses Block Party.

To learn more about “Color Therapy” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Stephanie Jacinto at [email protected].