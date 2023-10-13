Stay Green wins trio of awards for landscaping

News release

Santa Clarita-based Stay Green Inc. has won three 2023 Awards of Excellence for Commercial Landscape Management from the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

The annual NALP awards program honored Stay Green for its landscaping work on three properties, two of which are in the Santa Clarita Valley:

Pavilion Hotel, Avalon, Santa Catalina Island – Gold Award.

Fair Oaks Ranch Neighborhood HOA, Santa Clarita – Silver Award.

Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor, Valencia – Silver Award.

Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo credited the more than 400 employees of the $36 million company for its successes.

“Despite the adverse conditions Stay Green has had to face over the first few turbulent years of the current decade, our employees’ commitment and superior service to our clients have kept us ‘staying green,’” Angelo said in a news release. “It is our dedicated and talented workforce that continues to deliver superior-quality landscaping projects that earn us much praise.”