Susie Evans | Please Help Val Verde

I have lived in Val Verde Canyon in Castaic for over 20 years now and experienced firsthand how incredibly difficult and expensive it is to get fire insurance out here. I have also been evacuated during a wildfire while living out here and know how stressful and fearful it can be. So, I am at a loss as to why L.A. County is approving more homes in the extremely high fire-risk area of Val Verde Canyon.

Last month L.A. County approved another 222 homes in the rural neighborhood of Val Verde Canyon. Not only is it in the direct shadow of the nasty gas-spewing Chiquita Canyon Landfill, but it is smack in the middle of an area where it is nearly impossible to get fire insurance. Part of the new development includes taking out the existing road of Del Valle and moving it. During construction, the risk to the current residents increases exponentially, leaving only one single-lane road open for residents to all share in the event of an evacuation. What happens if the fire is on that roadway? The residents become trapped and risk burning to death.

I believe it is irresponsible and reprehensible that L.A. County would consider risking the current residents’ lives for more million-dollar homes. That is the average price range they would be today if they hit the market. Please write to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors before Oct. 24 and tell them to stop endangering the people of this county with poor, dangerous new developments.

Send your letter to: Board of Supervisors, County of Los Angeles, 383 Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 West Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Attention: Board Services Division. Subject: Public Hearing on Appeal of Project No. 03-250-(5).

Thank you for considering helping the people of my community.

Susie Evans

Val Verde