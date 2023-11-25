Austin Wright | A Plea for Youth and Parental Rights

Today, I come to you with a heavy heart, burdened by the growing concerns that have been weighing on my mind. As I look around, I can’t help but notice the impact that socialism in America, coupled with the challenges surrounding parental rights, is having on our beloved youth. It is with deep sentiment that I share my thoughts, hoping to shed light on a matter that deserves our attention.

Our youth, the very essence of our future, are facing a multitude of influences that can shape their beliefs and values. As parents, it is our sacred duty to guide and protect them, ensuring that their education aligns with our family’s principles and values. However, in recent times, it seems that the lines between parental rights and the influence of external forces have become blurred.

The Constitution of the United States, a cornerstone of our constitutional republic, enshrines the rights of parents to direct the upbringing and education of their children. It recognizes that parents are the primary educators and decision-makers in their child’s life. This fundamental protection is crucial in safeguarding our youth from ideologies that may not align with our family values.

Yet, we find ourselves in a time where parents are often left in the dark about what their children are being taught in schools. The lack of transparency and communication between educational institutions and parents can lead to a disconnect, hindering our ability to guide and support our children effectively.

We must advocate for laws and policies that promote open dialogue and transparency between schools and parents. By ensuring that parents have access to information about their child’s curriculum, activities, and the ideologies being presented, we can actively participate in their education and provide the necessary guidance to help them navigate the complexities of the world.

It is essential to strike a balance between respecting the expertise of educators and preserving the rights of parents to be actively involved in their child’s education. By fostering a collaborative relationship between schools and families, we can create an environment where our youth receive a well-rounded education while also upholding the values and beliefs we hold dear.

Let us remember that our children are not just vessels to be filled with knowledge but individuals with unique talents, dreams and aspirations. As parents, we have the responsibility to protect their innocence, nurture their growth, and instill in them the values that will guide them throughout their lives.

So, my dear friends, let us come together and advocate for the rights of parents to be informed and involved in their child’s education. Let us engage in open, respectful conversations with educators, policymakers, and fellow parents to ensure that our voices are heard and our concerns are addressed.

Together, we can uphold the principles enshrined in our Constitution, protect the rights of parents, and provide our youth with the guidance and support they need to thrive. By actively participating in their education, we can shape a future that honors our values, preserves our freedoms, and empowers our children to become compassionate, informed citizens.

Austin Wright

Santa Clarita