Re: Jennifer Danny leaving the Santa Clarita Valley (commentary, Nov. 16).

Jennifer, I wish you and your family the best in Texas. For all the many reasons to leave this state, your reason is the most legitimate. I will miss reading your column. It was always a bit of fresh air. Your writings about life’s ups and downs, the goofy stuff along the way, touched a nerve (or a memory) time and again. Happy Thanksgiving and happy holidays.

Mike Callas

Los Angeles