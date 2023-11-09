SCAA gallery exhibit: ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Art’

Cathy King, "Sweet."
News release 

“Honey, I Shrunk the Art” is a small works show and gift boutique that the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s 6th Street Gallery will showcase from Nov. 17 through Dec. 17. 

An artists’ reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. You can stop by and meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments and performances by carolers. 

“’Honey, I Shrunk the Art’ is a show with small pieces that pack a punch and are priced for gifting,” the SCAA said in a news release. 

The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about SCAA and its events, visit santaclaritaartists.org

"Faded Glory," Nadiya.
"Lift Off," Mardilan Lee Georgio.
"Heart Work," courtesy image.
"Beachy Keen," Harriette Knight.
