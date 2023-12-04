Canyon boys’ soccer draws with Saugus 

Saugus Centurions boys’ soccer trailed by a pair of goals with just minutes to go in its season and Foothill League opener at Canyon.

The Centurions rallied in the final five minutes of play to force a 2-2 draw with the Cowboys, after trailing for the near entirety of the match on Thursday.

Saugus (0-0-1, 0-0-1) forward Lincoln Fritz drilled the first Centurion goal of the season on a back post finish off the assist from Santiago Veizaga.

The Cents pushed right back up and answered with an equalizer from the penalty line. Veizaga again made a push into the box but was fouled. The junior forward didn’t hesitate and buried the penalty kick, forcing a 2-2 draw with the rival Cowboys.

Canyon (0-0-1, 0-0-1) had a strong start to the game with one first-half goal coming off the boot of Jacob Bertran with an assist from senior Marcus Toney.

Saugus came close to answering with numerous shots on goal to open up the second half but it was Canyon that again struck first.

Junior Gabriel Roque made Saugus pay for a defensive error and drilled his first score of the season to put Canyon up 2-0.

Thursday’s finish was the first draw between the Centurions and Cowboys in three years. The two both have league title aspirations and will search for their first win of the season on Tuesday, when Saugus heads to Valencia and Canyon hosts West Ranch at 5 p.m.

Game information provided by Catherine Fritz.