In response to Christine Flowers’ column (Dec. 19), she is correct that Jesus’ parents going from Nazareth to Bethlehem was not to escape persecution. However, those who refer to Jesus as a refugee are referring to their subsequent fleeing to Egypt to escape death by Herod (Matthew 2:1-18). This was indeed due to political persecution. Herod did not want any competition from this newborn “King of the Jews.”

Christine Abbott

Santa Clarita