Larry Moore | I Have a State for You!

After watching the Ron DeSantis-Gavin Newsom debate, what I have known for a long time was reconfirmed. Newsom is smug, smirking, sanctimonious, arrogant and condescending, a habitual liar. While DeSantis came off as being a common-sense, down-to-earth guy, Newsom came across as a smarmy used car salesman, ready to promise everything and equally ready to lie when it suits his needs. With that in mind, let me take you to San Francisco, the home of Gavin Newsom’s used states business.

Buyer: I’m interested in a good used state with very few problems.

Newsom: Have I got the state for you. (With enthusiasm.) It’s actually a 2024 model California Golden State. It’s the hottest model I have. People are moving here in droves.

Buyer: What kind of problems can I expect?

Newsom: This will be the most trouble-free state you’ll find. There is no homelessness. We have a $32 billion surplus in our treasury. Our gas prices are the lowest in the nation. We’re tough on crime and support our police. We have no state income tax. We do not welcome illegal immigrants. We support a two-party system in our state government. During COVID I did not shut down businesses or close schools.

Buyer: That sounds almost too good to be true.

Newsom: Trust me. Just sign on the dotted line … you won’t be sorry.

As they get up to leave after sealing the deal, the buyer notices a sign on the wall that says, “Newsom for President 2024.” What he doesn’t notice is another sign that says, “P.T. Barnum, General Manager.”

Larry Moore

Valencia