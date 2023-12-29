Rick Barker | Attention Military Veterans!

For any/all veterans out there, I would highly suggest, if you haven’t already done so, contacting the offices of Rep. Mike Garcia and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo to request being added to their mailing lists.

Both of these wonderful and VERY dedicated people will go above and beyond to assist veterans, Garcia at the federal level and Schiavo at the state level.

Rep. Garcia is a combat veteran himself and Assemblywoman Schiavo’s father and brother are both combat veterans, and she chairs the California Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

I know both of them and can assure you they are for real and their wonderful staff goes above and beyond to assist veterans in any way they can.

Their contact info:

• Congressman Mike Garcia: mikegarcia.house.gov.

• Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo: a40.asmdc.org/contact.

Rick Barker

Valencia