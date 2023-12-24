Ten Best Cities for Nightlife in the United States

By Ryan Nicklin

Special to Sunday Signal

A new study has revealed that Las Vegas is the best city in America if you want to experience the best nightlife.

Research by BetMGM analyzed multiple factors that contribute to how great a city is when it comes to its nightlife. These factors include the number of bars, average hotel and average drink prices, and activities available.

The study analyzed the top 100 most populated cities in America.

1 — Las Vegas

The City of Las Vegas is a renowned destination for its bustling nightlife. It is famous for its extravagant casinos, world-class entertainment, and luxurious resorts. Groups can engage with games, enjoy spectacular shows, party at top-notch clubs, and explore the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Vegas has more than 340 bars listed on Trip Advisor, which is 51 for every 100,000 of the population. Vegas has many activities for visitors to enjoy with more than 960 activities to do, from helicopter tours to seeing Cirque Du Soleil at the MGM Grand.

2 — New York City

New York City is a bustling metropolis known for its iconic landmarks like Times Square, the Statue of Liberty and Central Park. It offers diverse experiences including Broadway shows, trendy bars, renowned restaurants, shopping and cultural attractions. New York City has more than 1,000 bars and offers more than 1,600 activities for groups to engage in. Drinks are slightly more expensive with average beer prices around $8. However, more costly drinks are expected in one of the world’s largest cities.

3 — Portland

Portland is a city known for its hipster culture, craft breweries, thriving food scene and abundance of attractions for visitors. Portland has average hotel prices of $119 per night, which is great value for money. Nightlife in Portland thrives with 47 bars per 100,000 of the population.

4 — San Francisco

San Francisco is famous for its picturesque Golden Gate Bridge, diverse neighborhoods and thriving tech scene. Visitors and locals alike can enjoy the bustling Fisherman’s Wharf, Alcatraz Island or just soak in the vibrant nightlife with a plethora of trendy bars and clubs. With 733 activities listed on Trip Advisor, there’s no end of things in San Francisco to do. Furthermore, hotels average around $129 a night, making it a more affordable location If you’re just visiting.

5 — Cincinnati

Cincinnati offers a unique blend of urban energy and Midwestern charm. Visitors and locals can enjoy pub crawls, dine at trendy eateries, and experience the city’s rich cultural heritage. Additionally, Cincinnati offers outdoor activities such as riverfront adventures along the Ohio River and exploring the Cincinnati Zoo. Cincinnati has 69 bars per 100,000 residents, which is the most out of any city, and to compliment that, average beer prices are stated to be around $4, making it a great choice for nightlife.

6 — New Orleans

New Orleans is an exceptional city for a great nightlife. The city’s iconic Bourbon Street in the French Quarter is a hotspot for celebrations, offering a vast range of bars, to which there are 47 per 100,000 people, live music venues, and bustling nightlife. Trip Advisor lists 598 different activities in New Orleans, so there is plenty to do. New Orleans also hosts legendary festivals such as Mardi Gras, providing unforgettable experiences for all.

7 — Orlando

Orlando is home to world-renowned theme parks such as Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld. Orlando offers a vibrant nightlife scene, with numerous bars (60 for every 100,000 people), clubs and entertainment venues to ensure an unforgettable celebration. The average beer cost in Orlando is $6, which is reasonable, especially for an already thriving tourist destination. With 526 different attractions listed on Trip Advisor, Orlando has plenty to do and see.

8 — Seattle

In the beautiful Pacific Northwest, Seattle provides a distinctive setting for nightlife. The city offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and waterfront, including the iconic Space Needle. Seattle offers 127 natural beauty areas for a more relaxed visit. However, Seattle also offers a thriving nightlife with 41 bars per 100,00 (double the average of all cities 22).

9 — Miami

Miami is renowned for its vibrant beaches, glamorous nightlife and Latin American flair. It is a fantastic destination for visitors or residents seeking a combination of relaxation and excitement. Groups can soak up the sun on South Beach, enjoy beach parties and revel in the city’s energetic nightlife scene. Hotels average $160 a night, which is $7 above the average ($153.55); however, with 611 activities to partake in, Miami has something for every group.

10 — Atlanta

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is a dynamic city with a diverse range of activities for people to enjoy. The city boasts a thriving food scene, lively music venues, and a rich history. Atlanta boasts cheap average hotel prices ($119), which means you have more to spend on the 193 activities available or going to experience any of the 46 spots of natural beauty.

Nightlife is a key component to what makes many American cities desirable destinations to live within, or for tourists to visit. The vastly different cultures, range of food and drink, as well as the activities available in these cities only enhance the nightlife and experiences. ›