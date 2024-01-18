Book festival set for June debut at COC

News release

The inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival is set to make its debut on June 8 at College of the Canyons.

Under the theme “Bringing the Family and Community Back to Reading,” the SCV Book Festival seeks to unite authors, publishers and book enthusiasts, fostering a more profound connection within the Santa Clarita Valley.

“This one-day event is free and open to the public, promising a treasure trove of unique literary works and projects to inspire and motivate attendees,” said a news release from the organizers.

The SCV Book Festival is a collaboration of the Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival Planning Committee, College of the Canyons and the Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library, according to the release.

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at COC, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. Festival highlights include author talks, a keynote speaker, panel discussions, writing workshops, storytelling and sessions on how to get published.

The planning committee is seeking sponsors, authors, book publishers, vendors and volunteers. If you or someone you know is interested in participating in this event, you can contact Willa Robinson at 661-220-1903 or via email at [email protected].